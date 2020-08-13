Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,945 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy approves extension of federal UI benefits to help unemployed Alaskans

With the goal to help Alaskans who are receiving unemployment insurance (UI) benefits, Governor Mike Dunleavy has authorized the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development to begin the FEMA application process and utilize state UI Trust Funds that will result in a $300 weekly increase in unemployment benefits.

“After reviewing in detail all of the federal unemployment aid options presented to me and my team, choosing to give $300 more per week allows us to use the state’s unemployment trust fund and helps us to best serve Alaskans who need unemployment assistance across the entire state as they weather a very difficult period in our history,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy.

Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter stated, “This option ensures additional resources to UI claimants in the quickest manner possible without compromising the state budget.  It also keeps in place increased benefits during the time period leading to a longer term Congressional solution.”

Since March 1, approximately 88,000 Alaskans have received unemployment insurance benefits.  The program has paid out through a combination of federal and state funds, nearly $700 million with approximately $89 million of that amount going out to independent business owners.

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy approves extension of federal UI benefits to help unemployed Alaskans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.