Pavement improvements scheduled to begin Monday on US 26/287 east of Dubois

A $4.4 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 17, on 10.9 miles of US 26/287 directly east of Dubois.

The pavement overlay, chip seal, fencing and other work are scheduled between the Dubois city limits (milepost 56.40) to milepost 67.25, which is about 500 feet inside the western edge of the Wind River Reservation on US 26/287, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation project inspector Scott Nolting of Riverton.

"Everyone, including motorcyclists, is cautioned to drive carefully and at slower speeds throughout the length of the project," Nolting said. "Motorists should expect 20-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions."

Paving includes 1 inch of asphalt pavement leveling, 2 inches of pavement overlay, and a chip-seal finish.

Traffic will be led through the project by pilot vehicles.

With favorable weather, paving is expected to be completed by mid-September. "Depending on weather conditions, the chip seal may not occur until June 2021," Nolting said.

McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, is the prime contractor.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2021.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.   

