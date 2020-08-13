Northbound Route 837 Ramp to Northbound Route 51 Closure Saturday, Sunday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the closure of the northbound Route 837 ramp to northbound Route 51 West Carson Street in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, August 15-16 weather permitting.

The northbound ramp from Route 837 to northbound Route 51 will close to traffic from begin at 6 a.m. Saturday morning continuously through 5 p.m. Sunday. Crews from Gulisek Construction will conduct milling and paving operations. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Route 837 Ramp to Northbound Route 51

The work is part of the $6.06 million improvement project. Gulisek Construction, LLC is the prime contractor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #