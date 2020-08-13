I-376 Parkway West Bridge Inspection this Weekend in Rosslyn Farms

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Rosslyn Farms bridge over I-376 (Parkway West) in Rosslyn Farms Borough, Allegheny County will occur Saturday and Sunday, August 15-16 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur from 6 a.m. to noon each day on I-376 in both directions at the Rosslyn Farms (Exit 64B) interchange.

Crews from A&A Consulting and the Pittsburgh Rigging Company will conduct the inspections.

