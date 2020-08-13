Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,946 in the last 365 days.

REP. GARY GATES ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF FREE CARE PACKETS FOR RESIDENTS

member image

REP. GARY GATES ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF FREE CARE PACKETS FOR RESIDENTS  print page

by: Rep. Gates, Gary
08/13/2020

Richmond, TX – Representative Gary Gates today announced plans to help meet the growing demand for protective equipment and essential supplies in Texas House District 28 by staging two drive-through pickup stations for essential supplies across the district.

Each location will be distributing the following items:

Care Packet (one bag per family while supplies last) ¥ Surgical Masks (2 Masks) ¥ Gloves – (2 Pairs) ¥ Disinfectant Spray (1 32oz bottle) ¥ Toilet Paper (2 rolls)

KN 95 Masks (for first responders, at risk individuals, and persons in front-line jobs) Drive through distribution will take place at the following locations on April 10, 2020: Fri, April 10, 11:00am-2:00pm Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Fri, April 10, 3:00pm–5:00pm Gallery Furniture 7227 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX 77407

“Starting this Friday, we will be handing out free bags with essential items for constituents,” said Representative Gates. “Over the past few weeks, we have been working diligently to acquire these items for House District 28. We already have been donating these items to our first responders, and now we have some extra items that we will be making available to constituents. If you are a first responder, and you are unable to drop by, please contact my office and we will get PPE to you.”

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room CAP GW.11

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0657

You just read:

REP. GARY GATES ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF FREE CARE PACKETS FOR RESIDENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.