REP. GARY GATES ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF FREE CARE PACKETS FOR RESIDENTS

by: Rep. Gates, Gary

08/13/2020

Richmond, TX – Representative Gary Gates today announced plans to help meet the growing demand for protective equipment and essential supplies in Texas House District 28 by staging two drive-through pickup stations for essential supplies across the district.

Each location will be distributing the following items:

Care Packet (one bag per family while supplies last) ¥ Surgical Masks (2 Masks) ¥ Gloves – (2 Pairs) ¥ Disinfectant Spray (1 32oz bottle) ¥ Toilet Paper (2 rolls)

KN 95 Masks (for first responders, at risk individuals, and persons in front-line jobs) Drive through distribution will take place at the following locations on April 10, 2020: Fri, April 10, 11:00am-2:00pm Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Fri, April 10, 3:00pm–5:00pm Gallery Furniture 7227 W Grand Pkwy S, Richmond, TX 77407

“Starting this Friday, we will be handing out free bags with essential items for constituents,” said Representative Gates. “Over the past few weeks, we have been working diligently to acquire these items for House District 28. We already have been donating these items to our first responders, and now we have some extra items that we will be making available to constituents. If you are a first responder, and you are unable to drop by, please contact my office and we will get PPE to you.”

