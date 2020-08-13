Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “LCAPU” and are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on August 14, 2020.



Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share (subject to adjustment). Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “LCAP” and “LCAPW,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on August 18, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, the Company intends to acquire a business that applies innovative digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management and disposition of real estate properties, commonly referred to as “PropTech.”

Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 of the units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 12, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Nomura Securities International, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, Worldwide Plaza, 309 West 49th Street, New York, New York 10019-7316, or by telephone at 212-667-9000, or by email at equitysyndicateamericas@nomura.com ; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com . Copies of the registration statement can also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

