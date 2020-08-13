Assets from Two Syringe-Filling & Sterile Drug Compounding Plants for Sale on AllSurplus.com

Online auction includes Injectable Filling, Packaging, Labeling & Capping Lines, and Lab & Peripheral Plant Support Equipment

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services , in partnership with Tiger Group and Perry Videx , is conducting an online auction of assets from PharMEDium, a manufacturer of ready-to-use-compounded sterile preparations, from two syringe-filling and sterile drug compounding plants in Tennessee and Texas. Assets will be sold through online auction marketplace, AllSurplus.com , with bidding closing on August 18-19, 2020 for assets located in Tennessee. and on August 26, 2020 for assets located in Texas.



The auction series features two events for assets including new and late-model injectable filling, packaging, labeling and capping lines, along with a wide selection of laboratory, plant support, and material handling/warehouse equipment. Additionally, the auction includes laboratory and office furniture and fixtures, as well as IT, telecom and other electronics.

Interested buyers can view assets for each auction event:

Over 1,150 assets for sale from Memphis, Tenn . are currently open for bidding, with block closing starting at 3:45 pm ET on August 18, 2020 through 5:00 pm ET on August 19, 2020.

. are currently open for bidding, with block closing starting at 3:45 pm ET on August 18, 2020 through 5:00 pm ET on August 19, 2020. Nearly 750 assets for sale from Sugar Land, TX are currently open for bidding through August 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET.

Key assets available across both facilities include a number of late model R+D Automation Syringe Filling and Labelling Lines; Waters Acquity UPLC’s with PDAs; Baker EdgeGARD Laminar Flow Hoods with Climet Particle Sensors; Caron Model 7001-50-1 and 7001-25-1 Refrigerated Incubators; Bosch MIH-LX Visual Inspection Booths; and a number of never- used Fanuc Robots LR Mate 200iD 7L, with R30iB controls still in its packaging.

“This is a rare opportunity for laboratories, and a wide range of manufacturing operators, to purchase compounding and syringe filling equipment of this age,” said Nick Jimenez, vice president for Liquidity Services. “The sale also offers office furniture and fixtures, IT, telecom and other electronic equipment that is compelling for warehousing and distribution and office markets.”

Inspections of the assets are available by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or get additional information, contact Nick Jimenez at (203) 733-7191, nick.jimenez@liquidityservices.com John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, jcoelho@tigergroup.com .

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The Company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and over 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.

Media Contacts:

Liquidity Services

Julie Davis

202-558-6234

julie.davis@liquidityservices.com

Tiger Commercial & Industrial:

John Coelho

617-523-5866

jcoelho@tigergroup.com

Jaffe Communications, on behalf of Tiger Group

Bill Parness

732-673-6852

bill@jaffecom.com