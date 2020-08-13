More than 7,000 West Virginia Voters Have Already Requested an Absentee Ballot Online for November Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Secretary of State Mac Warner reports that since the online absentee ballot request portal launched on Tuesday, Aug. 11, more than 7,000 registered voters statewide have requested an absentee ballot online.

An additional 1,700 registered voters have submitted paper absentee requests to their county clerk in person, or by mail or email.

Voters can access the easy-to-use absentee ballot request portal at GoVoteWV.com. According to Warner, the portal substantially improves the efficiency and accessibility of the absentee request process for voters who prefer to cast their ballot absentee in the 2020 General Election. The online application process also reduces time and recourse-consuming processing at the county level, including the requirement for printing and sending a paper absentee application in the mail.

Warner attributed the popularity of the portal to the confidence voters have heading into the November General Election.

“West Virginia's county clerks have all of the tools necessary to hold a safe and secure Presidential Election in November," Warner said. "The addition of the absentee ballot request portal for the first time in West Virginia’s history will allow our clerks to focus on voters who need assistance in the expanded absentee processes, ensure absentee ballots are sent to voters in a timely manner and prepare to hold yet another safe and secure election during this pandemic.”

All registered voters concerned for their health and safety because of COVID-19 are eligible to vote absentee in the 2020 General Election. Voters with this concern should simply select the first option on the application, “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined (includes concerns of COVID-19)” as their reason for voting absentee.

On Sept. 18, postage-prepaid absentee ballots will start going in the mail to voters whose applications are approved by their county clerks. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28. Early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 21 to 31, and Election Day is Nov. 3.