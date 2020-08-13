Kearney Announces $1.4 Million in Affordable Housing Grants

HARRISBURG − August 13, 2020 – Senator Tim Kearney (D – Delaware, Chester) today announced the award of $1.4 million in state funding for affordable housing programs in Delaware and Chester Counties.

“Everyone should have a decent, affordable, and safe place to call home,” said Senator Kearney. “Through this funding, that goal is becoming a reality for the people of Delaware and Chester Counties. These projects will support and strengthen our communities by preventing and ending homelessness, helping domestic abuse survivors find new homes, and assisting low-income families with rent and utilities.”

Projects approved for funding include:

$240,000 for Chester County Housing Authority’s Housing Locator Program. This program helps Chester County residents who are experiencing homelessness to locate safe and affordable housing.

Funding for these projects is provided by the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE). Money comes into PHARE from three sources: Marcellus Shale Impact Fees, Realty Transfer Taxes, and the National Housing Trust Fund.

