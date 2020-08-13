Lujan Grisham administration condemns federal rollbacks of methane regulations

SANTA FE – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formally announced it has rescinded methane emissions regulations over the oil and gas industry.

“It is utterly disheartening and sadly unsurprising to hear once again that critical environmental regulations are being rolled back by the Trump administration, leaving states to fend for themselves,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “COVID-19 continues to pose dire public health risks, and we cannot afford to see additional public health crises brought on by declining air quality and rising temperatures. New Mexico is well on the way to putting in place our own robust and innovative regulations to curb methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, which will yield improved air quality and fewer climate change-inducing emissions. We will continue to do everything in our power to fight climate change and environmental degradation despite the Trump administration’s backward approach.”

“Without a national approach to controlling oil and gas emissions, ozone levels will rise and climate change will advance,” said Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney. “These rollbacks make it even more essential that our regulations secure greater emission reductions from the oil and gas sector.”

“New Mexico is unwavering in its commitment to developing nation-leading rules to regulate methane waste and tackle climate change head on,” said Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst. “States are stepping up where the federal government is backing down, and we will continue to do so.”