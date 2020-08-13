Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,945 in the last 365 days.

Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results - Second Consecutive Quarter of Net Income

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTC: SOFO), the trusted leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced consolidated financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Billings of $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, bringing total billings for the year to $24.3 million which is $300,000 ahead of last year
  • Total revenues of $7.9 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, and $24.6 million total revenue year-to-date compared to $25.6 million last year
  • Gross margin remained consistent at 73 percent for the third quarter in both 2020 and 2019
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $107,000, or $.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $(159,000), or $(0.03) per share, in the third quarter of 2019, an improvement of $266,000
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $353,000 for the third quarter of 2020, bringing year-to-date adjusted EBITDA to $767,000, which is $2 million ahead of last year 
  • Unearned revenue was $11.3 million as of June 30, 2020 and $11.5 million as of September 30, 2019 

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Review

Due to supply chain interruptions caused by COVID-19, product billings were $2.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 compared to $4 million in the same quarter last year. Service billings, including support, hosting, events and installs were $5.2 million, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year. Events billings, particularly with MSKK, our Japanese subsidiary, were negatively impacted by cancellations due to COVID-19. The company expects to recognize $4.6 million of the current unearned revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue of $5.6 million was 70 percent of total revenue in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $6.3 million, or 63 percent of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.

“In this new video-centric world, Sonic Foundry is well positioned to help schools and organizations react quickly to meet their expanding communication needs with Mediasite. I am proud of how the team has innovated to launch additional products and services that are in high demand. We expect that Mediasite Mosaic, our new personal capture app, and our expanded Zoom integration will be integral to hybrid back-to-school plans around the world. Our Mediasite Events team pivoted almost overnight to a complete virtual event offering that grew out of our 15-year history of creating dynamic online experiences – a business segment we expect to grow as the long-reaching effects of the pandemic on in-person conferences continues into next year,” said Michael Norregaard, CEO, Sonic Foundry.

Norregaard continued: “We are reminded daily that our customers continue to navigate uncertain budgets and back-to-school plans during these unprecedented times. As we welcome new customers, such as Edgecombe Community College and Kansas State Lottery into the Mediasite fold, and help our current customers expand their existing footprint, we are honored to be their trusted solution to help them recover faster and emerge stronger than ever.”

“We appreciate Michael Norregaard’s contributions to the company in terms of efficiencies he implemented that led us to improved profitability,” said Mark Burish, chairman, Sonic Foundry. “Now as we face new demands for virtual learning and enterprise communication brought on by the pandemic, we believe a focus on sales growth is critical to maximizing shareholder value. We believe that Joe Mozden, with his proven experience in building sustainable growth, is the right person to lead this initiative when he takes the reins next month.”

Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement and enhance the reader’s understanding of our operating performance, we disclose adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (adjusted EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure of operating performance. Our adjusted EBITDA measure additionally adds back stock compensation expense from the SEC definition of EBITDA. As such, our adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies and should not be viewed as an alternative to net income as a measurement of our operating performance. A reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 2019 are included in the release.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.
Sonic Foundry (OTC: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 5,200 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.sonicfoundry.com and @mediasite.

© 2020 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about the products and services of Sonic Foundry within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements about our products and services, our customer base, strategic investments, new partnerships, our future operating results and any statements we make about the company’s future. These types of statements address matters that are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking guidance we provide. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in context of the risk factors disclosed in our periodic forms 10Q, 10K and other filings with the SEC. These filings can be accessed on-line at www.sec.gov and other websites or can be obtained from the company’s investor relations department. All of the information and disclosures we make in this news release regarding our business, including any forward-looking guidance, are as of the date given and we assume no obligation to update or change this information, regardless of subsequent events.

Contacts:
Nicole Wise, Director of Communications
920.226.0269
nicolew@sonicfoundry.com

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except for share data)
(Unaudited)

  June 30,
 2020		   September 30,
 2019
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,442     $ 4,295  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $159 & $135 5,438     6,532  
Inventories 544     558  
Investment in sales-type lease, current 147     163  
Capitalized commissions, current 354     464  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,111     972  
Total current assets 14,036     12,984  
Property and equipment:      
Leasehold improvements 1,122     1,121  
Computer equipment 6,644     5,610  
Furniture and fixtures 1,326     1,233  
Total property and equipment 9,092     7,964  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 7,056     6,396  
Property and equipment, net 2,036     1,568  
Other assets:      
Investment in sales-type lease, long-term 13     134  
Capitalized commissions, long-term 89     106  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases 2,335      
Other long-term assets 413     388  
Total assets $ 18,922     $ 15,180  
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 1,544     $ 843  
Accrued liabilities 1,122     2,216  
Unearned revenue 9,558     9,610  
Current portion of finance lease obligations 137     194  
Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,364      
Current portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 1,255     968  
Total current liabilities 14,980     13,831  
Long-term portion of unearned revenue 1,760     1,842  
Long-term portion of finance lease obligations 110     179  
Long-term portion of operating lease obligations 989      
Long-term portion of notes payable and warrant debt, net of discounts 2,485     5,429  
Derivative liability, at fair value 125     9  
Other liabilities 141     143  
Total liabilities 20,590     21,433  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, authorized 500,000 shares; none issued      
9% Preferred stock, Series A, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference of $1,000 per share), authorized 4,500 shares; zero shares issued and outstanding, at amounts paid in      
5% Preferred stock, Series B, voting, cumulative, convertible, $.01 par value (liquidation preference at par), authorized 1,000,000 shares, none issued      
Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; 7,934,760 and 6,749,359 shares issued, respectively and 7,922,044 and 6,736,643 shares outstanding, respectively 79     67  
Additional paid-in capital 208,914     203,735  
Accumulated deficit (209,958 )   (209,340 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (534 )   (546 )
Treasury stock, at cost, 12,716 shares (169 )   (169 )
Total stockholders’ deficit (1,668 )   (6,253 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 18,922     $ 15,180  

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.


Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Nine Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue:              
Product and other   $ 2,744       $ 4,221       $ 7,612       $ 7,768  
Services 5,173     5,847     16,987     17,799  
Total revenue 7,917     10,068     24,599     25,567  
Cost of revenue:              
Product and other 1,199     1,558     3,188     2,854  
Services 971     1,123     3,566     3,673  
Total cost of revenue 2,170     2,681     6,754     6,527  
Gross margin 5,747     7,387     17,845     19,040  
Operating expenses:              
Selling and marketing 2,980     3,785     9,433     11,564  
General and administrative 1,030     1,609     3,647     4,492  
Product development 1,511     1,849     4,600     5,617  
Total operating expenses 5,521     7,243     17,680     21,673  
Income (loss) from operations 226     144     165     (2,633 )
Non-operating expenses:              
Interest expense, net (140 )   (276 )   (621 )   (657 )
Other expense, net (106 )   (63 )   (150 )   (66 )
Total non-operating expenses (246 )   (339 )   (771 )   (723 )
Income (loss) before income taxes (20 )   (195 )   (606     (3,356 )
Income tax benefit (expense) 127     36     (12 )   (77 )
Net income (loss)   $ 107       $ (159 )     $ (618 )     $ (3,433 )
Dividends on preferred stock       (24 )       (122 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ 107       $ (183 )     $ (618 )     $ (3,555 )
Income (loss) per common share              
– basic   $ 0.01       $ (0.03 )     $ (0.09 )     $ (0.64 )
– diluted   $ 0.01       $ (0.03 )     $ (0.09 )     $ (0.64 )
Weighted average common shares              
– basic 7,399,545     6,122,098     6,972,924     5,528,999  
– diluted 7,830,293     6,122,098     6,972,924     5,528,999  

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements


Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (618 )   $ (3,433 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Amortization of other intangibles 204     170  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 644     748  
Loss on sale of fixed assets     8  
Provision for doubtful accounts - including financing receivables 31     31  
Provision for inventory reserve 90      
Loss on conversion of related party debt to equity 26      
Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options and warrants 104     203  
Stock issued for board of director fees 61     246  
Deferred loan interest to related party 322      
Remeasurement loss (gain) on derivative liability 116     (12 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable 1,077     660  
Financing receivables     87  
Inventories (76 )   75  
Investment in sales-type lease 136      
Capitalized commissions 127     138  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (128 )   280  
Right-of-use assets under operating leases 208      
Operating lease obligations (234 )    
Other long-term assets (24 )    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (749 )   (294 )
Other long-term liabilities (2 )   (46 )
Unearned revenue (153 )   (1,339 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,162     (2,478 )
Investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment (683 )   (373 )
Net cash used in investing activities (683 )   (373 )
Financing activities      
Proceeds from notes payable 2,778     5,500  
Proceeds from lines of credit     9,199  
Payments on notes payable (984 )   (583 )
Payments on lines of credit     (9,636 )
Payment of debt issuance costs     (110 )
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock and common stock 2     864  
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 18      
Payments on finance lease obligations (162 )   (193 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,652     5,041  
Changes in cash and cash equivalents due to changes in foreign currency 16     8  
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,147     2,198  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 4,295     1,189  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,442     $ 3,387  
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Interest paid $ 114     $ 425  
Income taxes paid, foreign 141     237  
Non-cash financing and investing activities:      
Property and equipment financed by finance lease or accounts payable 478     45  
Debt discount and warrant     679  
Preferred stock dividends paid in additional shares     122  
Conversion of preferred shares to common shares     1,772  
Conversion of related party debt to common shares 5,005      
           

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Sonic Foundry, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Nine Months Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Net income (loss) $ 107     $ (159 )   $ (618 )   $ (3,433 )
Add:              
Depreciation and amortization   215       240       648       748  
Income tax (benefit) expense (127 )   (36 )     12       77  
Interest expense   140       276       621       657  
Stock-based compensation expense   18     (17 )     104       203  
Severance       436           562  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 353     $ 740     $ 767     $ (1,186 )

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sonic Foundry Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results - Second Consecutive Quarter of Net Income

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.