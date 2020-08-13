It's Our 13th Birthday and We Want You to Have a Gift Too
Its our 13th Birthday and in Celebration of our milestone we want to gift a deserving Intended Parent(s) a FREE DONOR EGG CYCLE
I started with the idea to make finding the right egg donor a warmer and more compassionate experience.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thirteen years ago today, Mary Fusillo, RN, BSN, MS the Founder and CEO of The Donor Solution, hit the ENTER button and launched the website of The Donor Solution. After 17 years of hospital administration, clinic management, and healthcare consulting, Mary was ready to take that knowledge and experience and help men and women on their quest for parenthood. Mary states, "I started with the idea to make finding the right egg donor a warmer and more compassionate experience." In 2020, The Donor Solution joined 3 Sisters Surrogacy and The Fertility Consultants under the umbrella of Family Solutions International, to make the journey to parenthood through egg donation and surrogacy simpler and less complicated. The Fertility Consultants helps guide Intended Parents just starting their parenthood quest to those needing egg donation and surrogacy; the goal was to provide professional guidance and expertise throughout their fertility journey.
— Mary M. Fusillo, RN, BSN, MS
Thirteen years later, we are celebrating our success, and myriad contributions to family building not just in the United States but internationally with over 950+ families created or expanded. In honor of our 13th-year celebration, we are offering a FREE of charge Agency Fee for a Donor Cycle to an Intended Parent that is deserving of such a wonderful gift. We are taking nominations for submission for this offer through August 31st.
We ask you to share your fertility journey with us and why this couple would benefit from such assistance if nominated by someone else. We hope to bless a genuinely extraordinary family who has been through a lot to become pregnant, and this gift would help them to help achieve their goals. If you know of someone or would like to nominate yourself, please follow these three easy steps! We hope that 2021 will be the year of YOUR new baby.
1. Email our Marketing Manager: ajunai@familysolutionsinternational.com
2. Subject line: Nominating Couple
3. Why you feel you or the couple you are nominating would be an excellent fit for this opportunity.
If you can, please share any other details you would like us to know, such as the clinic or nurse you are currently working with so we can reach out to them if you or the couple is selected.
To learn more about us, visit our website and follow our social media pages.
DISCLAIMER: Egg donor compensation and medical expenses are not included in this offer.
Mary Fusillo
The Donor Solution
+1 713-827-0301
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn