Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Albany Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 13, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event at the University of Missouri’s Hundley-Whaley Research Center, located at 1109 South Birch St. in Albany. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is being offloaded.

Accepted items include:

Unwanted pesticides

Rodenticides

Dewormers

Fly tags

Fertilizers containing pesticide

Insecticides

Fungicides

Herbicides

Items not accepted include:

Paint

Explosives

Fire extinguishers

Yard waste

Electronics

Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

Sept. 19 – Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. US Hwy. 63, West Plains

Oct. 10 – Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St., Clinton

Oct. 24 – Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114, Dexter

