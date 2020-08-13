» News » 2020 » Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesti...

Department of Natural Resources hosting free pesticide collection event in Albany Aug. 29

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 13, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event at the University of Missouri’s Hundley-Whaley Research Center, located at 1109 South Birch St. in Albany. The event is open to all Missouri farmers and households. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all participants are asked to stay in their vehicle while waste is being offloaded.

Accepted items include:

  • Unwanted pesticides
  • Rodenticides
  • Dewormers
  • Fly tags
  • Fertilizers containing pesticide
  • Insecticides
  • Fungicides
  • Herbicides

Items not accepted include:

  • Paint
  • Explosives
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Yard waste
  • Electronics
  • Trash

Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, pesticide retailers

More information about the Missouri Pesticide Collection Program is available online at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/pesticide.

Following is a list of other pesticide collection events scheduled this year:

  • Sept. 19 – Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. US Hwy. 63, West Plains
  • Oct. 10 – Farmers Elevator and Supply Co., 511 S. Center St., Clinton
  • Oct. 24 – Greenway Equipment, 20919 State Hwy. 114, Dexter     

###