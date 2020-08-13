ISRI’s Advocacy Agenda Focuses on Recycling’s Essential Role

Agenda Highlights Recycling as First Link in the Manufacturing Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recycling is essential every day, from the countless environmental benefits to the supply of critical raw materials to keep manufacturers in operation. During the fight against COVID-19 the recycling industry continues to provide key resources for new hospital beds, ventilators, toilet paper, and other much-needed supplies. The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries’ (ISRI) 2020 Advocacy Agenda reflects recycling’s essential role, and outlines ISRI’s legislative platform and continuous efforts in support of recycling’s integral contributions to U.S. manufacturing and the economy.

“As the voice of the recycling industry, ISRI’s role has never been more critical,” said ISRI Vice President of Advocacy Adina Renee Adler. “Serving as the first link in the manufacturing supply chain, keeping the recycling industry open is critical to the health of American manufacturing as products required for COVID-19 recovery are in short supply. From the essential business designation to financial support programs, workplace safety initiatives, and so much more, ISRI looks forward to continuing its advocacy efforts benefiting the recycling industry during these unprecedented times and beyond.”

In the areas of market development and economic opportunity, ISRI continues to work in partnership with governments and manufacturers to inspire more opportunities for recycled content use in consumer and industrial goods and infrastructure development. Additionally, ISRI continues to advocate that recyclers are manufacturers and therefore should be included in any manufacturers’ sales tax exemptions.

On the international trade front, ISRI reaffirms its commitment to free and fair trade and asks governments not to implement export controls that will cause undue harm to manufacturing consumers in the form of supply constraints and price increases.

“In addition to advocating on behalf of recycling during the COVID-19 pandemic, over the last 12 months ISRI strengthened our working relationship with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, obtained an exclusion from tariffs for certain critical recycling equipment parts, and inserted critical language into draft legislation that would bolster the industry by expanding market opportunities,” said Adler. “This is just a fraction of our accomplishments, and we look forward to continuing our work on behalf of the industry.”

Safety remains our industry’s number one priority. ISRI continues to work closely with OSHA, the CDC and the Department of Transportation to provide members with resources, guidelines, and more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ISRI’s Advocacy Agenda is a living document that is continually updated to reflect ISR’s achievements in the policy arena, in accordance with the organization’s mission to serve as the voice of the recycling industry, promoting safe, economically sustainable, and environmentally responsible recycling through networking, advocacy, and education.

Watch: ISRI Chief Lobbyist Billy Johnson explains the role of ISRI’s Advocacy Agenda.

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI) is the "Voice of the Recycling Industry™." ISRI represents 1,300 companies in 20 chapters in the U.S. and more than 40 countries that process, broker, and consume scrap commodities, including metals, paper, plastics, glass, rubber, electronics, and textiles. With headquarters in Washington, DC, the Institute provides education, advocacy, safety and compliance training, and promotes public awareness of the vital role recycling plays in the U.S. economy, global trade, the environment and sustainable development. Generating nearly $110 billion annually in U.S. economic activity, the scrap recycling industry provides more than 500,000 Americans with good jobs.

Attachment

Rachel Bookman Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (202) 662-8518 rbookman@isri.org