Myriad Genetics Reports Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Test Volumes Improved Meaningfully By the End of the Fourth Quarter Following Substantial Declines in March and April Due to the Initiation of Social Distancing Policies

Total Fourth-Quarter Revenues of $93.2 Million

Fourth-Quarter Diluted EPS of ($0.74) and Adjusted EPS of ($0.31)

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN, “Myriad” or the “Company”), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 and provided an update on recent business activity.

"Following the substantial decline in test volumes at the end of Q3 and beginning of Q4 due to COVID-19 social distancing policies we saw a significant recovery in test volume trends throughout the quarter, with volumes in late June increasing to approximately 75% of the pre-pandemic level,” said R. Bryan Riggsbee, interim president and CEO and CFO, Myriad Genetics. “As we look forward to fiscal year 2021, we are prepared to manage the business within whatever constraints that the COVID-19 pandemic imposes, and as such we will be investing in new capabilities such as telemedicine and direct-to-patient sample collection initiatives that will support the increase in test volumes above the Q4 levels towards pre-pandemic levels as quickly as possible. While we cannot predict the course of the pandemic or its full effect on our business we plan execute on several key business during fiscal year 2021 which should allow us to exit the year with growing momentum.”

4Q20 Financial Highlights:

While test volumes were detrimentally impacted by the global pandemic, the company saw a significant recovery in overall test volume in the quarter. Averaged across our tests, volumes ended the quarter at approximately 75 percent of their pre-pandemic level.

Generated revenue of $93.2 million in the fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 and reduced total on-GAAP expenses by approximately $41 million from the prior quarter.

Total cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities increased sequentially in the fiscal fourth-quarter to $254.8 million.

Recent Business Highlights:

Received a final local coverage determination (LCD) for pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing by Palmetto GBA and CGS Administrators, LLC, two of the administrative contractors for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. The new LCD expands coverage for patients to all healthcare providers licensed and qualified to diagnose the condition and prescribe relevant medications (either independently or in an arrangement).

Published a new study for riskScore ® in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open demonstrating the ability of Myriad’s polygenic risk score to modify breast cancer risk stratification in women diagnosed with pathogenic mutations in common breast cancer genes.

in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open demonstrating the ability of Myriad’s polygenic risk score to modify breast cancer risk stratification in women diagnosed with pathogenic mutations in common breast cancer genes. Announced a new collaboration with OptraHEALTH ® to implement a cognitive ChatBOT named Gene ™ which provides genetic and financial assistance information to prospective patients with the ability to answer over 500,000 health related questions.

to implement a cognitive ChatBOT named Gene which provides genetic and financial assistance information to prospective patients with the ability to answer over 500,000 health related questions. Launched our proprietary AMPLIFY technology which increases maternal fetal fraction an average of 2.3 times and further increases the already market-leading accuracy of our Prequel ® non-invasive prenatal screening test.

non-invasive prenatal screening test. Published a new study in Genetics in Medicine comprising over 93,000 patients which showed the challenges associated with ethnicity-based guidelines for carrier screening used by both the American College of Medical Genetics and the American College of Gynecology. In the study, following ethnicity-based guidelines from ACOG and ACMG would have resulted in 77 percent of carriers of severe genetic disease being missed.

Launched a new radiographic progression (RP) enhancement tool for the Vectra ® test report that is personalized based on the age, gender and adiposity of the patient. The new test report will provide individual risk of a patient’s risk of RP within one year.

test report that is personalized based on the age, gender and adiposity of the patient. The new test report will provide individual risk of a patient’s risk of RP within one year. Received favorable coverage decisions for Prolaris ® from four new commercial health plans including one of the top five national providers of health insurance. In aggregate the new health plans represent 26 million covered lives.

from four new commercial health plans including one of the top five national providers of health insurance. In aggregate the new health plans represent 26 million covered lives. Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the myChoice CDx® test for use as a companion diagnostic by healthcare professionals to identify advanced ovarian cancer patients with positive homologous recombination deficiency status, who are eligible or may become eligible, for first-line maintenance treatment with Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with bevacizumab.

Financial Guidance

Given the continued unpredictability pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on both customer behavior and our ability to market our tests to physician customers, the company continues to see a wide range of possible financial outcomes for fiscal year 2021. As a result, the company has decided to not provide fiscal year 2021 financial guidance.

Conference Call and Webcast

Revenue by Product:

Fiscal Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year ($ in millions) 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Molecular diagnostic testing revenue Hereditary Cancer $ 39.9 $ 119.0 (66 %) $ 347.4 $ 479.7 (28 %) GeneSight® 8.5 29.8 (71 %) 74.1 112.6 (34 %) Prenatal 16.6 25.0 (34 %) 76.7 104.9 (27 %) Vectra® 7.2 12.2 (41 %) 39.1 48.3 (19 %) Prolaris® 4.5 6.3 (29 %) 24.7 25.5 (3 %) EndoPredict® 2.2 3.0 (27 %) 10.5 10.4 1 % Other 4.4 1.6 175 % 14.4 8.0 80 % Total molecular diagnostic testing revenue 83.3 196.9 (58 %) 586.9 789.4 (26 %) Pharmaceutical and clinical service revenue 9.9 18.5 (47 %) 51.7 61.7 (16 %) Total Revenue $ 93.2 $ 215.4 (57 %) $ 638.6 $ 851.1 (25 %)





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended Twelve months ended June 30 June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Molecular diagnostic testing $ 83.3 $ 196.9 $ 586.9 $ 789.4 Pharmaceutical and clinical services 9.9 18.5 51.7 61.7 Total revenue 93.2 215.4 638.6 851.1 Costs and expenses: Cost of molecular diagnostic testing 32.2 41.6 157.5 168.2 Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services 4.5 9.0 28.6 32.8 Research and development expense 17.4 20.9 77.2 85.9 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration — (0.3 ) (2.8 ) 1.1 Selling, general, and administrative expense 107.4 149.8 510.1 555.5 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — — 99.7 — Total costs and expenses 161.5 221.0 870.3 843.5 Operating income (loss) (68.3 ) (5.6 ) (231.7 ) 7.6 Other income (expense): Interest income 0.5 0.9 3.0 3.2 Interest expense (3.1 ) (3.2 ) (10.8 ) (12.0 ) Other 12.4 0.2 16.2 1.2 Total other income (expense): 9.8 (2.1 ) 8.4 (7.6 ) Income (loss) before income tax (58.5 ) (7.7 ) (223.3 ) 0.0 Income tax provision (benefit) (3.0 ) (3.4 ) (23.7 ) (4.4 ) Net income (loss) $ (55.5 ) $ (4.3 ) $ (199.6 ) $ 4.4 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (55.4 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (199.5 ) $ 4.6 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.74 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (2.69 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.74 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (2.69 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 74.6 73.4 74.3 73.5 Diluted 74.6 74.8 74.3 76.0





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions) June 30 June 30, ASSETS 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 163.7 $ 93.2 Marketable investment securities 54.1 43.7 Prepaid expenses 13.8 16.6 Inventory 29.1 31.4 Trade accounts receivable 68.1 133.9 Prepaid taxes — 25.1 Other receivables 2.9 4.7 Total current assets 331.7 348.6 Property, plant and equipment, net 37.0 57.3 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66.0 — Long-term marketable investment securities 37.0 54.9 Intangibles, net 605.3 684.7 Goodwill 327.6 417.2 Total assets $ 1,404.6 $ 1,562.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21.7 $ 33.3 Accrued liabilities 75.9 78.9 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 13.5 — Short-term contingent consideration 3.1 3.4 Deferred revenue 32.8 2.2 Total current liabilities 147.0 117.8 Unrecognized tax benefits 23.5 21.7 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 56.9 — Other long-term liabilities 4.3 7.8 Contingent consideration 3.7 10.4 Long-term debt 224.4 233.5 Long-term deferred taxes 26.6 82.6 Total liabilities 486.4 473.8 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 74.7 and 73.5 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 and

June 30, 2019 respectively 0.7 0.7 Additional paid-in capital 1,096.6 1,068.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5.2 ) (5.4 ) Retained earnings (173.9 ) 25.6 Total Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders’ equity 918.2 1,088.9 Non-Controlling Interest — — Total stockholders' equity 918.2 1,088.9 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,404.6 $ 1,562.7





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions) Twelve months ended June 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (199.5 ) 4.6 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72.0 73.0 Non-cash interest expense 0.5 0.4 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (1.0 ) — Gain on disposition of assets — (0.9 ) Share-based compensation expense 25.2 33.5 Deferred income taxes (55.8 ) 18.6 Unrecognized tax benefits 1.7 (5.5 ) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 99.7 0.0 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2.8 (1.4 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (1.5 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 2.2 (3.2 ) Trade accounts receivable 64.0 (18.2 ) Other receivables 0.6 (0.7 ) Inventory 1.6 8.0 Prepaid taxes 25.1 (25.1 ) Accounts payable (10.7 ) 1.1 Accrued liabilities 1.6 1.5 Deferred revenue 30.7 (0.5 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60.7 83.7 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (10.2 ) (8.6 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (278.5 ) Proceeds from sale of subsidiary 21.3 — Purchases of marketable investment securities (60.8 ) (78.5 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable investment securities 69.0 79.2 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19.3 (286.4 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from common stock issued under share-based compensation plans 3.5 8.7 Net proceeds from revolving credit facility — 340.0 Repayment of revolving credit facility (8.6 ) (115.0 ) Payment of contingent consideration recognized at acquisition (3.9 ) — Fees associated with refinancing of revolving credit facility (1.0 ) (1.4 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock — (50.0 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (10.0 ) 182.3 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 0.5 2.7 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 70.5 (17.7 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 93.2 110.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 163.7 $ 93.2

Safe Harbor Statement

Statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures

In this press release, the Company’s financial results and financial guidance are provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) and using certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures to establish budgets and to manage the Company’s business. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial results to non-GAAP financial results is included in the attached schedules.

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:

Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets: Represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets, including developed technology and database rights

Acquisition – integration related costs: Costs related to closing and integration of acquired companies

Equity compensation – non-cash equity-based compensation provided to Myriad employees

Deferred Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments - Changes in effective tax rate based upon ASU 2016-09 and the deferred tax impact of non-deductible acquisition costs

Non-recurring legal expenses – one-time legal expenses tied to non-recurring events

Potential future consideration related to acquisitions - Non-cash expenses related to valuation adjustments of earn-out and milestone payments tied to recent acquisitions

COVID-19 costs - One time expenses associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic

Sale of entities – One time gain on disposition of German clinic pension

Settlement of Hereditary Cancer Qui Tam Complaint – Expenses tied to the one-time settlement of the Qui Tam Complaint against Myriad around hereditary cancer billing

Elevate initiatives - Expenses tied to Elevate 2020 program

Leadership transition – One time expenses related to the leadership transition

Impairment of Goodwill and Intangibles – One time impairment charges on intangible assets and goodwill tied to company acquisitions

Non-recurring valuation allowance expense – One time adjustment to deferred tax assets

The Company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

for the Three and Twelve months ended June 30, 2019 and 2020

(Unaudited data in millions, except per share amount)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 93.2 $ 215.4 $ 638.6 $ 851.1 GAAP Cost of molecular diagnostic testing 32.2 41.6 157.5 168.2 GAAP Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services 4.5 9.0 28.6 32.8 Acquisition - Integration related costs — — (0.2 ) Equity Compensation (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.4 ) (0.7 ) Elevate initiatives — (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (4.2 ) Non-GAAP COGS $ 36.4 $ 50.0 $ 184.5 $ 195.9 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.9 % 76.8 % 71.1 % 77.0 % GAAP R&D $ 17.4 $ 20.9 $ 77.2 $ 85.9 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets — (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) Acquisition - Integration related costs — (0.1 ) — (0.8 ) Equity compensation (1.2 ) (1.4 ) (5.1 ) (5.6 ) Elevate initiatives (0.1 ) — (1.2 ) (2.2 ) Non-GAAP R&D $ 16.1 $ 19.3 $ 70.9 $ 77.0 GAAP Contingent Consideration $ — $ (0.3 ) $ (2.8 ) $ 1.1 Potential future consideration related to acquisitions — 0.3 2.8 (1.1 ) Non-GAAP Contingent Consideration $ — $ — $ — $ — GAAP Impairment of Goodwill and Intangibles $ — $ — $ 99.7 $ — Impairment of goodwill and intangibles — — (99.7 ) — Non-GAAP Impairment of Goodwill and Intangibles $ — $ — $ — $ — GAAP SG&A $ 107.4 $ 149.8 $ 510.1 $ 555.5 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (15.2 ) (15.1 ) (60.7 ) (58.7 ) Acquisition - Integration related costs — (2.8 ) (0.6 ) (20.8 ) Non-recurring legal expenses (1.5 ) — (2.8 ) — COVID-19 costs (0.8 ) — (0.8 ) — Leadership transition (1.7 ) — (2.7 ) — Settlement of hereditary cancer Qui Tam complaint — (9.1 ) — (9.1 ) Equity compensation (0.4 ) (7.1 ) (18.7 ) (27.1 ) Elevate initiatives (4.8 ) (2.8 ) (11.9 ) (6.8 ) Non-GAAP SG&A $ 83.0 $ 112.9 $ 411.9 $ 433.0 GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (68.3 ) $ (5.6 ) $ (231.7 ) $ 7.6 Acquisition - Integration related costs — 2.9 0.6 21.8 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 15.2 15.2 60.7 59.0 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles — — 99.7 — Non-recurring legal expenses 1.5 — 2.8 — COVID-19 costs 0.8 — 0.8 — Leadership transition 1.7 — 2.7 — Equity compensation 1.9 8.7 25.2 33.4 Elevate initiatives 4.9 3.2 13.3 13.2 Settlement of hereditary cancer Qui Tam complaint — 9.1 — 9.1 Potential future consideration related to acquisitions — (0.3 ) (2.8 ) 1.1 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (42.3 ) $ 33.2 $ (28.7 ) $ 145.2 Non-GAAP Operating Margin -45 % 15 % -4 % 17 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. Stockholders $ (55.4 ) $ (4.2 ) $ (199.5 ) $ 4.6 Acquisition - Integration related costs — 2.9 0.6 21.8 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 15.2 15.2 60.7 59.0 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles — — 99.7 — Non-recurring legal expenses 1.5 — 2.8 — COVID-19 costs 0.8 — 0.8 — Leadership transition 1.7 — 2.7 — Equity compensation 1.9 8.7 25.2 33.4 Elevate initiatives 4.8 3.2 13.3 13.2 Potential future consideration related to acquisitions — (0.3 ) (2.8 ) 1.1 Settlement of hereditary cancer Qui Tam complaint — 9.1 — 9.1 Sale of entities — — (1.0 ) — Deferred tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 2.5 (0.6 ) (3.4 ) 2.2 Non-recurring valuation allowance expense 6.5 — 6.5 — Tax effect associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2.9 ) (3.3 ) (11.8 ) (17.5 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (23.4 ) $ 30.7 $ (6.2 ) $ 126.9 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.74 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (2.69 ) $ 0.06 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.31 ) $ 0.41 $ (0.08 ) $ 1.67 Diluted shares outstanding 74.6 74.8 74.3 76.0 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited data in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 GAAP cash flow from operations $ 30.0 $ 31.5 $ 60.7 $ 83.7 Capital expenditures (2.4 ) (1.4 ) (10.2 ) (8.6 ) Free cash flow $ 27.6 $ 30.1 $ 50.5 $ 75.1 Elevate initiative costs 4.8 3.2 13.3 13.2 Non-recurring legal expenses — — 1.3 — COVID-19 costs 0.8 — 0.8 — Leadership transition 1.7 — 2.7 — Cash paid for contingent consideration in operating cash flows — — — 1.5 Acquisition - Integration related costs — 2.9 0.6 21.8 Tax effect associated with non-GAAP adjustments (2.0 ) (1.7 ) (5.2 ) (10.2 ) Non-GAAP Free cash flow $ 32.9 $ 34.5 $ 64.0 $ 101.4



