Mayor Bowser Celebrates Completion of Arches Over New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the completion of the iconic arches on the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge (FDMB), marking a significant milestone in the construction of the largest public infrastructure project in DDOT’s history.

“The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge represents a bold step forward to build an even more connected DC where residents on both shores of the Anacostia are sharing in the economic prosperity this project will bring,” said Mayor Bowser. “As the newest additions to the District’s skyline, these beautiful arches will serve as a tribute to Frederick Douglass and a reminder to all Washingtonians to continue the fight to end Taxation Without Representation for his adopted hometown.”

Now that the arches are complete, construction will begin on the new bridge deck, where cars, bikes, and pedestrians will cross the Anacostia River when the new FDMB is completed in late 2021.

“Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District has made significant effort and investment in transforming the city’s aging infrastructure,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “Today’s milestone not only marks a major step in expanding our multimodal transportation network but is a shining example of using innovative transportation design to connect two vibrant communities.”

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge is being constructed approximately 100 feet from the current bridge. The new design includes three above-deck arches that capture the District’s arch history, two piers that will appear to float in the river, and four pedestrian overlooks.

The new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge is part of the South Capitol Street Corridor Project, which includes two phases: (1) replacement of the 70-year-old bridge; and (2) reconstruction of the Suitland Parkway/I-295 interchange. South Capitol Bridge Builders – a joint venture of Archer Western Construction, LLC and Granite Construction Company – is the contractor for Phase I of the project. AECOM is the lead designer and HNTB is assisting DDOT with program and construction management.