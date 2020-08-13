FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Sets August 17 Start for Car Free Lanes Construction on 7th Street NW and M Street SE

(Washington, DC) – Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that construction of Car Free Lanes on 7th Street NW and M Street SE will begin on August 17, weather permitting. The work is part of a year-long project to improve bus performance and safety throughout the District.

“We are advancing the Bowser Administration’s commitment to bolstering bus service in our city,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “These Car Free Lanes will not only increase bus travel speeds and reliability but will also help reinvigorate business and commuter activity in the downtown area.”

Car Free Lanes are part of DDOT’s Bus Priority Program, the Bowser Administration’s initiative to enhance bus service across all eight wards of the District.

Beginning August 17, motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists should expect the following traffic impacts:

7th Street NW Car Free Lane Project

Removal of all on-street parking on 7th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Massachusetts Avenue NW

Intermittent, alternate lane closures on 7th Street NW in both directions for installation of sidewalk extensions

Periodic closures of Metrobus zones and commercial loading zones

Beginning on or about September 14, these roadways will be restricted to buses, bicycles, and trucks 24 hours a day, seven days a week:

7th Street NW (between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Massachusetts Avenue NW)

G Street (between 7th Street NW and 8th Street NW)

Construction is expected to last approximately 60 days

M Street SE Car Free Lane Project

Curbside lane in both directions will be closed intermittently (existing off-peak parking will be restored once construction is complete)

Beginning on or about September 14, curbside lanes on M Street SE between 10th Street SE and Half Street SE will be restricted to only buses and bicycles during the morning and evening rush hours

Construction is expected to last about 30 days

Once complete, the Car Free Lanes will allow WMATA and Circulator buses to efficiently operate their routes, supporting improved bus travel times and reliability. Additionally, the 7th Street NW project will improve pedestrian safety with expanded sidewalks for social distancing. Car Free Lanes will be designated with red curb paint and bicycle sharrow markings.

DDOT will study the performance of buses and other multimodal traffic in the corridor to assess benefits, impacts, and necessary refinements.

For more information about the District’s Bus Priority Program, visit ddot.dc.gov/page/bus-priority.

###

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.