Coronavirus - Uganda: Teams from the Ministry of Health visited Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha Points of Entry

Teams from the Ministry of Health led by PS DianaAtwine visited Busia, Malaba and Lwakhakha Points of Entry, today. This was to assess the COVID-19 response activities at the various borders and set up permanent port health facilities
