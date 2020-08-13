Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Baltimore County

August 13, 2020

(ROSEDALE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured another early Thursday morning in Baltimore County.

Shortly after 4:20 a.m. this morning, the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received two calls regarding a disabled vehicle in the center lane of the inner loop on Interstate 695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, when troopers arrived at the scene they found two pedestrians who were struck by the disabled vehicle, a grey Ford Taurus.

One of the victims, Amira Geovoni Jennings, 17, of Baltimore, Maryland was declared deceased at the scene. The other victim, an 18-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect vehicle, which is possibly a dark grey Infiniti G37. Infinity G25 or Infiniti Q40, swerved around the Ford and struck the victims, who were standing in front of their vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the crash. The road was closed until about 7 a.m. as a result of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236, msp.media@maryland.gov