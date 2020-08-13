PennDOT Announces Preferred Option for Possible Improvements at Liberty and 12th Streets in Franklin, Venango County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today the preferred option for improvements at the intersection of the Liberty Street (Route 62) and 12th Street Intersection in Franklin, Venango County.

In 2019 and 2020, a study was conducted on the intersection with the purpose of evaluating possible geometric alternatives to improve safety and traffic flow.

Two public meetings were held, during which time several options were presented to attendees including a single-lane roundabout. The input gathered at the meetings, as well as with stakeholders was used to refine the alternatives.

PennDOT in coordination with the City of Franklin determined the preferred options for the intersection is to upgrade the existing signalized intersection with designated turning lane on Liberty Street, adding a turning lane to South Park Street, and decreasing through traffic lanes to match other nearby sections of Liberty Street. Bike lanes would be created on Liberty Street between Washington Crossing and 13th Street and other low-cost pedestrian improvements would be made.

Plans call for some of the improvements to be made in conjunction with a paving project scheduled for a portion of Route 62 in Franklin. It is anticipated to happen in 2023.

The information will also available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Public Meetings link under the Resources heading and then choosing the Venango County – Liberty and 12th Intersection Study tile.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

