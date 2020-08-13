Lane Restrictions on I-80 WB in Columbia County Next Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound are advised lane restrictions will be implemented in Mifflin Township, Columbia County next week.

On Sunday, August 16 through Thursday, August 20, between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM, the contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, will be milling and paving both westbound lanes between mile markers 242 and 247. Motorists should expect short-term alternating single lane closures while work is being performed.

Motorists may experience delays and are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

