MDC to host fly fishing workshops in mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer two opportunities to attend a beginner fly fishing clinic in mid-Missouri this month.

Jefferson City --Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6–8 p.m. Conservation Headquarters 2901 West Truman Blvd. Register by Aug. 18 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173818

​Columbia -- Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6–8 p.m. Cosmo Bethel Park 4500 Bethel St. Register by Aug. 25 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173819

These FREE Discover Nature – Fishing workshops will teach the basics of fly fishing, including history of the sport, specialized tackle, and how to cast. Participants will then get an opportunity to practice their skills and do some fishing.

“This is a great way to try something new with the family,” said MDC Angler Education Assistant Ashley Edwards. “If you like fishing but have been looking for more of a challenge, come on out and see just what fly fishing is all about. This is a beginner course, so no experience is needed, and this is definitely a great way to get together and have lots of fun!”

All equipment will be provided for this FREE course, though participants are welcome to bring their own rod, reel, and tackle, if they wish. Participants should wear appropriate clothing for the weather, and bring water or something to drink if they want.

This workshop is free and open to ages 12+. Participants age 16 and older must possess a valid fishing license. All participants must practice physical distancing and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when unable to maintain at least six feet between each other.

For more information about this program, contact Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 815-7901, ext. 2968.

Fishing is a great way for everyone to have fun outdoors, learn about conservation, and make memories in nature. DNF programs help Missourians gain the skills and confidence to go fishing on their own. Find more information on DNF programs and other events near you at: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/get-started-fishing/discover-nature-fishing.