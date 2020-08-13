Governor Abbott Visits Lubbock To Hold Briefing With Local Leaders, Provide Update On COVID-19 Response

August 13, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today traveled to the city of Lubbock to hold a briefing with legislators and local leaders on the ongoing COVID-19 response in the region. After the briefing, the Governor held a press conference to provide an update on the state's continued efforts to mitigate the coronavirus.

In the briefing, the Governor and local and state leaders discussed the strategies that have helped control outbreaks in Lubbock, including in nursing homes. The leaders noted that even though testing capacity continues to expand in Lubbock, Texans must avoid “COVID-19 fatigue” and continue to comply with health standards — including wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home as much as possible. The leaders also discussed the upcoming school year and the Lubbock Independent School District’s strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 among students, teachers, and staff in and out of the classroom.

During the press conference, the Governor commended the Lubbock community for maintaining best health practices and thanked health care workers for their selfless service to their fellow Texans. Governor Abbott emphasized that Texans must not let their guard down as we approach the school year, flu season, and Labor Day weekend, and he encouraged those who have recovered from the virus to donate blood and plasma to help mitigate the spread. The Governor also thanked Texas Tech University for its help to expand testing across the state with its robust production of viral transport media.

"I commend the people of Lubbock for their collective effort to keep their families, friends, and neighbors safe as we respond to COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "By following the best health and safety practices, Texas will overcome this challenge and slow the spread of this virus."

The Governor has surged a variety of resources across Lubbock and the Panhandle to help combat COVID-19. Governor Abbott facilitated robust testing across the region, collecting 11,923 test samples over 73 days in 29 locations, including 9,784 test samples over 47 days in 9 locations in Lubbock County. Additionally, the State of Texas has facilitated testing in 22 counties for residents and staff at 21 nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities, as well as provided disinfection missions at nursing home facilities. The Texas Department of State Health Services have also distributed cases of the antiviral drug remdisvir to hospitals in Lubbock.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has distributed more than 3 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 22 counties across the Panhandle, including 780,228 masks, over 944,745 pairs of gloves, and 67,712 face shields in Lubbock County alone. This distribution also includes over 1,356,815 pieces of PPE for independent school districts across the region.