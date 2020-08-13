COVID-19 Causing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Plummet, Says Jonathan Tempel
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deals Can Begin to Move Forward Now With New Options, Says Jonathan Tempel
The number and value of announced mergers and acquisitions plummeted in the second quarter of this year, primarily because of COVID-19. According to figures by Refinitiv, the announced value of U.S. deals fell 83 percent as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Before the virus, the M&A market had been experiencing a decade-long bull market, with increasingly seller-friendly deals, says Jonathan Tempel, an attorney who handles M&A deals. Now, as the number of transactions is declining, the pendulum is moving toward favoring the buyer. While several COVID-related reasons are behind the decline, new options can allow M&A deals to begin to move forward again in the next few months, says Jonathan Tempel.
Deals are declining or stalling now because companies need to focus inward and to conduct additional due diligence, says Jonathan Tempel. COVID-19 also is causing delays in being able to meet with shareholders and obtain financing and regulatory approval, says Jonathan Temple. Examples are Xerox ending its bid for HP, citing the need to focus on how it would cope with the pandemic and Boeing suppliers Hexcel and Woodward ending merger plans because of challenges to their industry. Also, two banks based in New York state, Flushing Financial and Empire Bancorp, have delayed their plans citing delays in closing the sale.
"Companies are delaying to see what will happen in the marketplace and with the financial health of the companies that they seek to acquire. They also are experiencing delays in obtaining third-party approval," says Jonathan Tempel.
Despite the pandemic continuing, Jonathan Tempel sees options for companies seeking to complete M&A deals now. Companies may make agreements that allow extra time for negotiating, securing financing, and obtaining necessary approvals. Jonathan Tempel believes that sellers may ask for a variation on the traditional wording that the company being sold must operate "in the ordinary course of business" between the time of agreement and time of closing. The variation on wording will allow the seller to act in any way deemed necessary during the pandemic without voiding the contract. They also may seek to exclude pandemics and government-shutdown orders from the definition of a "material adverse effect" that could prevent the closing of the deal, Jonathan Tempel says.
Buyers, on the other hand, will want to limit the scope of the exclusion to clarify that while this pandemic event will affect the economy as a whole, it will not adversely affect the business being sold. Buyers also will likely undertake more rigid due diligence to determine what, if any, long term adverse effects the virus has had on the business being sold, Jonathan Tempel says.
Jonathan Tempel is a healthcare M&A attorney for a Fortune 500 company. He lives in Indianapolis.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
