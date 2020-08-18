Age Safe® America Chooses the National Association of the Remodeling Industry as a Preferred Partner

Seniors, families and homeowners are looking to Age Safe® America for trusted information and referrals for safety assessments and aging-in-place solutions.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age Safe America, LLC and the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI®) have negotiated an opportunity for all NARI Members to be preferred remodeling and service providers on the nationwide Age Safe® Services Registry. The Registry refers vetted professionals to aging Americans and their families. All Registry Members undergo a “best practices" background screening, belong to a reputable industry association and/or carry recognized professional credentials.

NARI's roots go back to 1935, and today is the leading trade association committed to the professional remodeling industry and serving as an ally to homeowners. Since its' founding, NARI has stood for professionalism in the remodeling world. Members include professional remodeling contractors, product manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, lenders and other professionals vetted through 44 chapters nationwide. The NARI Code of Professional Ethics is a key statement to consumers and other professionals as to level of importance that ethics holds to the organization and its members. As part of its ongoing mission to set the gold standard for remodeling, NARI membership eligibility requirements highlight the values and practices that separate NARI members from others in the home modification market.

"Remodeling Done Right™ can be a vital part of a successful aging in place plan, and Age Safe America's vision and core values align well with NARI. This is a huge opportunity for our members to be preferred home remodeling and service providers nationwide for the Age Safe® Services Registry. This strategic partnership will help to introduce our members and better serve the millions of seniors choosing to age at home,” said David Pekel, CEO, National Association of the Remodeling Industry.

The Age Safe® Services Registry is the only national network of certified Senior Home Safety Specialists, Aging-in-Place Professionals, Remodeling Contractors and Healthcare Providers all with a focus on home safety and independent living. As a trusted source, Age Safe America receives inquiries from seniors and their adult children looking for a myriad of services, product recommendations and solutions to successfully 'age safe® at home'. Now more than ever, Americans want to keep aging family members at home as long as possible, and boomers are redesigning their current homes for the long run.

Since 2015 Age Safe® America has trained professionals throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East. They have positioned themselves as training and consulting leaders in the aging in place space with their Senior Home Safety Specialist™ certification. To date, they have trained healthcare professionals, social workers, first responders, entrepreneurs, executives, assisted living communities, realtors, senior move managers, contractors, remodelers, home inspectors, handyman services, as well as non-profit and Fortune 100 companies.

“The Age Safe® Services Registry enhances our ability to help support the needs of older adults and their family members, including helping to match them to vetted remodelers, contractors, home care providers and others in their local area who can provide a range of services for aging in place,” said Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Director of Education for Age Safe America, LLC



About Age Safe America, LLC

Age Safe® America is a national membership, training and advocacy organization. Since 2015 the company has been led by recognized experts in fall prevention, senior home safety, aging-in-place, universal design, home modifications, environmental assessment, and marketing to seniors and aging boomers. They provide training, consulting, certifications, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and organizations providing products and services to seniors and their adult children. Age Safe America has trained professionals throughout North America, Europe and the Middle East.



About National Association of the Remodeling Industry

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry, or NARI, is the medium for business development, a platform for advocacy and the principal source for industry intelligence. NARI connects homeowners with its professional members and provides tips and tricks so that consumers have a positive remodeling experience with a professional, qualified remodeler. NARI is an organization of high-quality remodeling professionals. Its members are committed to integrity, high standards, professional education, ethics and market recognition.