Serafin Fishery is recalling its 8-ounce containers of Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dip because they may contain undeclared anchovies, eggs, milk and soy. People who have allergies to anchovies, eggs, milk and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dips were distributed locally in retail stores. The product comes in an 8-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot #729 and lot #807 on the top and with expiration dates of August 12, 2020 and August 24, 2020 on the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an inspection conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development that the products’ labeling did not list all of the products’ ingredients. Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to anchovies, eggs, milk and soy should not consume these products. Households that include individuals with an allergy or sensitivity to any of these allergens should dispose of the recalled product. Consumers who have purchased the 8-ounce packages of Salmon Dip and Whitefish Dip are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Serafin Fishery at 1-989-879-4596, Monday thru Friday from 9 to 5 p.m.