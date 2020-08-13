Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,830 in the last 365 days.

Summer School Supplement (CDC) | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools Only

The Summer School Supplement collection within Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) opened August 1. This collection is due on August 15 with an audit window from August 16-31. At the end of each regular school term, the Nebraska Department of Education collects attendance data for each school district in Nebraska. State total ADA is reported to the U.S. Department of Education and is used in formulas for allocating federal entitlement for Title 1, Impact Aid, Indian Education and other federal programs.

You just read:

Summer School Supplement (CDC) | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.