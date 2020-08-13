Summer School Supplement (CDC) | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools Only

The Summer School Supplement collection within Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) opened August 1. This collection is due on August 15 with an audit window from August 16-31. At the end of each regular school term, the Nebraska Department of Education collects attendance data for each school district in Nebraska. State total ADA is reported to the U.S. Department of Education and is used in formulas for allocating federal entitlement for Title 1, Impact Aid, Indian Education and other federal programs.