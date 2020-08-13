Pint for a Pint Glass Event: Local Carmel, Ind. Businesses, Neighborhoods Lend Hands to Organizing Blood Drive Due to Critical Need

Blood Drive to Take Place Friday, August 28th

/EIN News/ -- Carmel, Ind., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A blood shortage of nearly 5,000 units in Indiana is inspiring several local businesses and neighborhoods to volunteer their resources to find donors. A community blood drive will take place Friday, August 28 from 1pm to 6pm at the Bier Brewery North parking lot. As a special incentive, the brewery is offering a $5.95 pint and complementary appetizer deal to anyone who donates blood that day. The donor will also receive a complimentary souvenir pint glass, can koozie and sticker.

Normally dependent on schools and corporations to maintain blood donations, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana has been forced to become creative to find donors. Leaning on neighborhood HOAs, such as Autumn Lake and Rohrer Meadows, as well as businesses such as Bier Brewery has become imperative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so lucky to have amazing people in our community who are really stepping up to help reduce the blood shortage in our state. We are thankful for the many neighbors and businesses that have pitched in to help and look forward to a successful event on the 28th,” said Janice Spickelmier, Donor Recruitment for Versiti.

In addition to Versiti and Bier, CuroGens, Inc., a Carmel-based software solutions company is volunteering its marketing staff and resources to support and promote the event.

Make a Reservation to Donate Blood:

All donors must wear personal masks or face coverings. Please make a reservation to donate blood on August 28th by using this registration link. Learn more about the Coronavirus safety precautions being taken by Versiti. For more information, please visit https://www.versiti.org/home.

About Bier Brewery:

Bier Brewery is a locally and family-owned/operated award-winning beer producer in Indianapolis. Bier Brewery North is a family friendly establishment serving BIER, wine, cider hard seltzer as well as food from Patrick’s Kitchen. For more information, visit www.bierbrewery.com.

