Activist Shareholder of Tapinator, Inc. Comments on Second Quarter Results
Activist Investor of Tapinator, Inc. Comments on Second Quarter ResultsMA - GREAT BARRINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dear Fellow Shareholders
The Managers of our Company, Tapinator, Inc. recently reported the second quarter UNAUDITED financial results of our company. In my opinion, they have tried to "put lipstick on our pig", as the financial results were in my educated opinion, lousy, again, as exemplified by the fact that REVENUE FOR THE QUARTER WAS DOWN 13% YEAR OVER YEAR. Note that the company did benefit from receiving $108,310 of Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" money from the government. Without that help the Cash balance would have been less than $17,000.
Meanwhile Total Management Compensation for the quarter was more than $150,000 plus Stock Based Compensation for the quarter was an additional $91,437, So Total Compensation for the quarter was more than $241,000 which does not include benefits, bonus and perks.
Based on my computation, Management is therefore taking approximately 75% of our Company's Operating Income as total compensation. That is the equivalent of almost $1 million a year for the two Managers on a company that is generating about $4.5 million of revenue and losing money.
This begs the question, are they running the company that we own approximately 80% of for us, or are we running the company for them and giving them their lifestyle?
In the recent Press Release, Tapinator Management did try and "put some lipstick on our pig" by promoting the fact that "Bookings" were up. As an Accounting Major at Wharton and having passed the CPA exam, albeit many years ago, I will tell you that Bookings are not revenue nor Operating Cash Flow. Bookings are effectively prepayments by our customers for future services, in other words, a liability. The fact that they were substantially increased begs the question, WHERE IS THE CASH THAT GOES ALONG WITH THIS PREPAYMENT? HOW COME THE CASH BALANCE WITHOUT THE PPP MONEY WOULD HAVE BEEN LESS THAN $17,000?
The Balance Sheet shows that Total Current Liabilities of $1,341,927 exceed the Total Current Assets of $846,614 so simplistically, the company owes $495,313 more than it is owed. Meanwhile, WHERE IS THE CASH ASSOCIATED WITH THE $524,592 OF DEFERRED REVENUE??? It should be noted that these financial statements are UNAUDITED. It should also be noted that based on the current operating income and total compensation figures, it would take more than 1.5 years to just pay off the current $495,313 of net liabilities while during this period, the management team would be paid more than $1.5 million of total compensation.
What have the Independent Board Members done about this? One of whom is the CFO of a Billion Dollar company in the UK who just quit his Tapinator Board position this week after less than one year. The other Board Member has been on the Board from more than 3 years and has seen the value of our stock decline from $99 to less than $4. Meanwhile, although he has bought approximately 1% of the company in the open market, Mr. Farman-Farmaian has NEVER INVESTED ANY MONEY DIRECTLY INTO THE COMPANY to help it grow like most of us have.
The Balance Sheet shows that the total stockholder's equity invested in our company is $13.8 million. Meanwhile our current market cap equity is approximately $2 million given the current share price of less than $4. This equates to a loss of 89% of the invested capital.
After all these years and all those salaries, bonuses, stock awards and perks, they think that the shareholders losing 89% of our money is a good job worthy of approximately $1 million per year in combined total compensation for the two of them.
I think you would agree with me that is definitely not true.
Sincerely,
Your fellow Shareholder
David W. Unger
Owner of 21,875 shares of Tapinator
David Unger
New Hope Capital
+1 413-645-3357
email us here