DEADLINE ALERT for USO, AGS, BKD, CMCM: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSE: USO )

Class Period: March 19, 2020 - April 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 18, 2020

Shareholders with $500,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants stated that USO would achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its portfolio assets in the near month WTI futures contract. However, unbeknownst to investors, USO's purported investment objective and strategy was unfeasible due to market conditions in early 2020, including a "super contango" in which the futures prices for oil substantially exceeded the spot price because storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma approached capacity. Instead of revealing the known impacts and risks, USO held an offering of billions of dollars of USO shares in March 2020.

PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS )

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - August 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its business in Oklahoma; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s recurring revenue would be negatively impacted; (3) that PlayAGS was experiencing challenges in its Interactive business segment, including delays in securing regulatory approvals and relevant licenses; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, PlayAGS was reasonably likely to record a goodwill impairment; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD )

Class Period: August 10, 2016 - April 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Brookdale’s financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company’s purposeful understaffing of its senior living communities; (2) that the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results were unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM )

Class Period: March 25, 2019 - February 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 25, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Cheetah Mobile’s apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google; (2) that, as a result there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s ability to attract new users would be adversely impacted; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

