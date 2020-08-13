Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: This is a Barcelona Virus Not a China Virus, Vaccines are Not Safe

Voip-Pal.com Inc. (OTCQB:VPLM)

CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/voippaloped10080420.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls.

Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture. In his op-ed, Malak covered a variety of topics including a study by virologists in Spain that suggests COVID-19 could have originated in the city of Barcelona, Spain as early as March 2019. Malak wrote, “COVID-19 was first found in sewage samples in the Spanish city of Barcelona in March 2019, nine months before the virus appeared in Wuhan, China. Spanish virologists first found COVID-19 traces in the sewage on January 15, 2020, 41 days before the first case was officially reported there. That led researchers to analyze older samples and confirmed the presence of the virus genome in a March 2019 sewage sample”

Another topic covered in his article was regarding devastating effect the Flu Vaccine could potentially have on people with the COVID-19 virus. He warns, “First, we need to know if someone getting the seasonal flu vaccine will actually increase their chances of getting COVID-19. The possibility exists that a flu shot could trip the respiratory viral mechanism in the lungs making someone more susceptible to getting infected with the coronavirus.”

Greg. G Wolff, an Epidemiologist with the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch wrote about this in a recent paper. “At least as important is the unanswered question whether the severity of COVID-19 is affected by influenza vaccination (e.g. if infection is enhanced, is there more viral load, is the immune response altered?).”

Malak also discussed how the lack of neutralizing antibodies in recovered COVID-19 patients suggests that pharmaceutical companies currently trying to develop a COVID-19 vaccine will fail. He said, “For years, scientists have been trying unsuccessfully to develop a vaccine for MERS, SARS and HIV but have failed for the same reasons regarding antibodies that exists with COVID-19. Science is the same, but what has changed that now they are so sure a coronavirus vaccine will finally work?” He continues, “Once again, safety is sidelined or at least up in the air. We know that approximately 25% of recovered COVID-19 patients do not develop neutralizing antibodies. The virus is able to somehow disable the ability of the memory B cells to produce neutralizing antibodies. The danger is when a recovered patient becomes re-infected with the coronavirus more than 6 months later and there are no neutralizing antibodies to defend against the virus. They are more likely to suffer organ damage and possibly die. We have to wait at least one year after vaccination before we have sufficient data to support the effectiveness and safety of a vaccine.”