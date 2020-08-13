State Police Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park

August 13, 2020

(LEXINGTON PARK, MD) State police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred early this morning in Lexington Park.

The injured victim is identified as Tyquan Samuel Wills, 21, of Lexington Park. Wills left the scene of the reported shooting. He later called 9-1-1 from his home from where he was transported by medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment. Police believe Wills was inside a silver 2000 Ford Crown Victoria with Virginia plates at the time of the incident.

Shortly after midnight this morning, police responded to the report of shots fired in a vacant lot in a residential neighborhood in the 21,000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park. Upon their arrival, troopers found shell casings and one vehicle which appeared to have been struck by a bullet.

State police immediately performed a neighborhood check. Witnesses provided police with information to include a description of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was described as a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with no registration plates.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene to assume the investigation. Forensic crime scene analysts from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to the scene to process and collect evidence.

Police urge anyone with relevant information to this investigation to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955. All calls may remain confidential.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

