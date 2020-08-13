Learn basics of shotgun shooting Aug. 24 with MDC’s free online class

ST. LOUIS, Mo.—When done correctly, shooting can be one of the safest sports. It can help teach focus, confidence, and self-esteem. And learning proper shotgun use can open a new world of hunting and recreational shooting opportunities.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold an online Introduction to Shotguns class Monday, Aug. 24 from 6-7 p.m., that’s designed to familiarize new shooters to shotguns in a safe and responsible way. Attendees will get a glimpse the many uses for shotguns, from hunting upland game or waterfowl, to trap and skeet shooting.

In addition to safety measures, participants will get a thorough look at the various shotgun actions and gauges available, and how each can apply to different uses. It will clear up the distinctions between lead and steel shot and other considerations when selecting ammunition.

New shooters will discover the importance of patterning their firearms and receive helpful tips on proper shooting stance. MDC staff will explain the most effective ways to sight and follow through with moving targets. Finally, the class will talk about the all-important aspects of care and cleaning of firearms. Participants will come away from the program with everything they need to know for a good start with shotguns.

Introduction to Shotguns is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXb. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.