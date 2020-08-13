The Inside Story of "Marilyn: A Woman in Charge" -- The Biography of Marilyn Laurie

FREE WEBCAST TODAY - What was it like to be the only woman in the room?

The Museum of Public Relations and CommPRO.biz are pleased to present...

At a time when men dominated the corporate world, a young Jewish girl from the Bronx broke through the ranks at the world's largest corporation, eventually being appointed its first female CCO-- and the first female CCO in the US. Learn the inside story of Marilyn Laurie's historic rise at AT&T, and learn through her example best practices in reputation management, crisis, leadership and ethics.



The panel will feature Dick Martin, author of “Marilyn: A Woman in Charge,” (to be published in September); Prof. Karen Russell, Univ. of Georgia; Prof. Pat Ford, Univ. of Florida, and Prof. Denise Hill, of Elon Univ. Deirdre Breakenridge, CEO of Pure Performance Communications, will moderate the panel. The panel will explore how students and professionals can learn from Marilyn Laurie’s example, and what the future holds for women, in agencies, corporations and academia.

The on-demand recording will be available tomorrow on CommPRO.biz.

Fay Shapiro Publisher CommPRO.biz