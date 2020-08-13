Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,798 in the last 365 days.

The Inside Story of "Marilyn: A Woman in Charge" -- The Biography of Marilyn Laurie

FREE WEBCAST TODAY - What was it like to be the only woman in the room?

/EIN News/ -- New York City, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Museum of Public Relations and CommPRO.biz are pleased to present...

FREE WEBCAST TODAY, 6 PM ET
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/39QA0Rm

At a time when men dominated the corporate world, a young Jewish girl from the Bronx broke through the ranks at the world's largest corporation, eventually being appointed its first female CCO-- and the first female CCO in the US. Learn the inside story of Marilyn Laurie's historic rise at AT&T, and learn through her example best practices in reputation management, crisis, leadership and ethics.

The panel will feature Dick Martin, author of “Marilyn: A Woman in Charge,” (to be published in September); Prof. Karen Russell, Univ. of Georgia; Prof. Pat Ford, Univ. of Florida, and Prof. Denise Hill, of Elon Univ. Deirdre Breakenridge, CEO of Pure Performance Communications, will moderate the panel. The panel will explore how students and professionals can learn from Marilyn Laurie’s example, and what the future holds for women, in agencies, corporations and academia.

The on-demand recording will be available tomorrow on CommPRO.biz.

Fay Shapiro
Publisher
CommPRO.biz
fays@commpro.biz

Primary Logo

You just read:

The Inside Story of "Marilyn: A Woman in Charge" -- The Biography of Marilyn Laurie

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.