GoGo Quinoa’s Organic Puffs Win Yet Another Prestigious Award
Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award for “Best Snack”
We succeeded in creating a snack that you can really feel good about eating-- We love this innovative product and it is great to see that the healthy food community does as well”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian organic food manufacturer GoGo Quinoa has won yet another award to be proud of. 2019 saw the company win the CTAQ “Most Innovative Product” award, as well as the 2020 Pigeon “World’s Best Packaging” dieline award. With a third accolade under their belt, this time for “Best New Product” in the “Consumer Packaged Good” category, GoGo Quinoa has established itself as a leading retailer of healthy, allergen-free products in Canada.
— Martin Bilodeau
“We succeeded in creating a snack that you can really feel good about eating-- We love this innovative product and it is great to see that the healthy food community does as well” said Martin Bidodeau, founder and President of GoGo Quinoa.
GoGo Quinoa’s Puffs are unique in their combination of health consciousness, organic status, and a delicious taste. With a light, crunchy exterior and fluffy texture, you’ll fall in love with every bite. Over a year of testing went into the final product, which also underwent rigorous consumer trials. The three winning flavours, Pink Salt and Vinegar; Sriracha; and Vegan White Cheddar, represent the classic flavours that we all know and love, each with a unique twist. Like all of GoGo Quinoa’s products on the market, the organic Puffs are allergen-free, plant based, with the Puffs also containing 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.
Whether you bring your Puffs to the office, picnic, on a hike or your next movie night, you’ll please even the pickiest eater. It’s time to dive into a snack that loves you back with GoGo Quinoa’s newest Puffs!
About GoGo Quinoa
GoGo Quinoa (Cie 2 Ameriks) processes over 60 organic, plant-based and allergen-free products made from quinoa and other super grains and legumes (chia, amaranth, buckwheat, lentils, chickpeas). The company occupies a 45,000 square foot factory in Laval, Québec and is certified SQF.
For further information, please visit our website at
https://www.gogoquinoa.com/fr/ ou rejoindre l’équipe au marketing@gogoquinoa.com
Find us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/GoGoQuinoa/
Or on Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/gogoquinoa/
Or on Linkedin : https://ca.linked.com/company/cie-2-ameriks-gogo-quinoa
SOURCE GoGo Quinoa
Information :
Hosanna Galea – Marketing and Environmental Coordinator
GoGo Quinoa / Compagnie 2 Ameriks
(438) 380-3330 ext. 331
Hosanna@gogoquinoa.com
Martin Bilodeau - Founding President
GoGo Quinoa
+1 438-380-3330
email us here