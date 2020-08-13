Alina Fortenberry is Featured in Exclusive Two-Part Online Interview with Thrive Global

Education consultant Alina Fortenberry took the time to discuss the current state of the educational landscape and her motivations behind her career choice.

MUSKEGON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educational Consultant Alina Fortenberry recently sat down with the interview platform Thrive Global to discuss her professional milestones while providing insight into the evolution of education. Thrive Global is an American-based company that provides behavior technology, media support, and science-based solutions to unlock performance and enhance the overall well-being of readers.As an experienced professional with a strong academic background, Alina Fortenberry has served in a wide range of educational roles including Master Reading Coach, Educational Consultant, Principal, and Vice Principal. With a background in school administration, curriculum development, team building, professional learning communities and coaching, Fortenberry understands the passion required for inspiring today's youth and discusses the characteristics needed to be a successful educator:"A successful educator has a passion and commitment for teaching...A successful educator builds relationships of mutual respect with and amongst students showing their passion and commitment to student learning, by being a trustworthy supporter, motivator, and engaging students in the learning process." - Alina FortenberryFortenberry has dedicated her career to helping cultivate safe learning environments, and as an experienced educator, she takes pride in helping motivate educators and students succeed. She is happy to provide advice for those looking to enter the education field or on other educational tips regarding educational leadership and curriculum and instruction specifically in the area of reading.Those interested in reading Part One and Part Two can do so on the official Thrive Global Website.About Alina FortenberryAlina Fortenberry is a Michigan-based educational consultant with a strong academic background. As a three-time alumnus of Western Michigan University, she holds a B.S. in Education and an M.A. and PhD in Educational Leadership.With nearly three decades of experience in the education sector, Fortenberry has received extensive recognition for her contributions to the field including a nominee of the Western Michigan University Outstanding Adult Learner Award, a recipient of the WMU Educational Research Award and the WMU Don and Helen Weaver Endowment for Community Education Award.