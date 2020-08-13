Lane Restriction on Route 15 NB Next week in White Deer Township, Union County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 15 northbound in Union County are advised of a lane restriction on Monday, August 17 approximately 1.25-miles south of the Route 15 / Interstate 80 interchange in White Deer Township.

Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted while the contractor installs traffic sensors. Work will be performed between 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, August 18.

Motorists should slow down and drive with caution through work zones.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

