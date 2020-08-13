ATL Awarded Task Order to Update and Improve NIOSH Emergency Response Safety and Health Database

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc. (ATL), a leading government services consulting firm specializing in occupational and environmental safety and health, announced it has won a new task order under the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Blanket Purchase Agreement for Science and Technical Support Services to update and improve the Emergency Response Safety and Health Database (ERSH-DB) to better serve the needs of stakeholders.



The ERSH-DB is a publicly accessible occupational safety and health database developed by NIOSH for the emergency response community. The ERSH-DB addresses the safety and health information needs of a wide range of emergency response personnel including the fields of fire and rescue, emergency medicine, law enforcement, emergency management, public health, safety and health, and mortuary and funeral.

Under the task order, ATL will support the review, correction, and updating of technical information for chemicals which are currently publicly available for users of the ERSH-DB, as well as for additional chemicals that are not currently approved or made publicly accessible. As a central source of information, the ERSH-DB contains accurate and concise information on high-priority chemical, biological and radiological agents that could be encountered by emergency response personnel responding to a terrorist event.

“ATL is excited for this opportunity to support NIOSH by leveraging our expertise in industrial hygiene, toxicology, and research to better fulfill the needs of occupational safety and health professionals and the emergency response community,” said CEO Steven Crespy. “We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class services and excellent results that will help advance the mission of this important client and the citizens it serves.”

ATL was acquired in 2019 by Planned Systems International (PSI) . PSI is a certified IT provider specializing in Federal Health IT, with staff servicing the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Agriculture. ATL operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of PSI.



About Advanced Technologies and Laboratories International, Inc.

Established in 1989, ATL is focused on offering its clients innovative scientific and technical solutions of the highest quality in the fields of health and the environment. ATL is recognized for its proven expertise in radiology, occupational health and safety, nuclear and laboratory operations, decommissioning and demolition (D&D), and information technology. The company has multiple offices in the United States along with presence at multiple client sites across the country.

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2011, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients. For more information on PSI, visit www.plan-sys.com and connect on LinkedIn and Facebook .

