FWP seeking input on small addition to Fort Owen State Park near Stevensville

Recreation News

Thu Aug 13 08:12:28 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking input on a proposal to purchase approximately one acre of land adjacent to Fort Own State Park near Stevensville.

As proposed, FWP would purchase .9 acres from MGY Ranch to add to the existing state park, which would provide new, improved public access and the potential for a future parking area. FWP would in turn give up a portion of its roadway easement that currently provides access to Fort Owen across private land. The acquisition would create better separation between the existing park and neighboring private land.

To review the draft EA and to comment, go to FWP’s website, fwp.mt.gov, under “News,” then “Recent Public Notices” or on Montana State Parks’ website stateparks.mt.gov/ (“Public Comment & Notices”). Request information and comment by contacting Region 2 FWP, 3201 Spurgin Rd., Missoula 59804; by phoning 406-542-5540; or by emailing shrose@mt.gov.  Comments must be submitted by 5p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.

The Montana State Parks and Recreation Board has the final decision-making authority for FWP’s state park acquisitions, and tentatively the Board would consider this proposal at its regularly scheduled Sept. 17, 2020 meeting.  For more on the Board and upcoming agendas, visit stateparks.mt.gov/about-us/parksBoard.html.

