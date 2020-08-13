Dick Vitale, NBA Hall of Famer, Suggests When the NCAA Should Resume on Wise Kracks Sports Podcast

My gut feeling is basketball will not start by thanksgiving...why not have stage one in Jan-March, have a conference tourney and move into March Madness.. I don't see it happening in November.” — Dick Vitale

NEW JERSEY, USA, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Sports Network (WSN.com) proudly presents Dick Vitale, legendary sports broadcaster and former NBA head coach, to talk NCAA basketball. Vitale provides insider knowledge to the resumption of the NCAA and how and when he thinks it should resume regular play.

“My gut feeling is basketball will not start by thanksgiving...why not have stage one in Jan-March, have a conference tourney and then move into March Madness...I don't see it happening in Nov. as is the current plan..." - Dick Vitale, During Guest Appearance.

Vitale coached the Detroit Pistons during the 1978-1979 NBA season leading them to a 30-52 record. The former coach was inducted in the NBA Hall of Fame in 2008.

Wise Kracks is a sports betting podcast that focuses on giving the listeners an edge over the bookies with weekly in-depth strategy sessions hosted by Bill Krackomberger and Rosalie Michaels.

Watch this week's episode of Wise Kracks, and get Krackomberger and Vitale’s take on money management within different sports.