Ondot Systems Hosts Webinar on How to Use Digital Transformation to Attract and Retain Lower Cost Debit Card Business

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, is hosting a webinar: Using Digital Transformation to Boost Non-Interest Income on August 25, 11am PST / 2pm EST.

The webinar will feature a panel of experts that includes John Tyson, chief financial officer from Altamaha Bank and Trust, Norm Patrick, vice president, Advisors Plus Consulting at PSCU, a provider of traditional and online financial services for credit unions and Randy Piatt, head of Product Solutions at Ondot. The panelists will discuss the market conditions that are driving consumers to use debit cards more often, the opportunities and threats this causes for banks and credit unions and how these financial institutions can use digital transformation to position themselves to increase their own profitability by meeting consumers’ changing needs.

“Consumers are increasingly using debit cards over other payment types, which offers banks and credit unions the opportunity to attract and retain these lower cost customers and the associated deposit dollars,” said Randy Piatt, senior director of Product Solutions at Ondot. “This business is important to financial institutions because it helps them lower their costs at a time where interest rates are very low and profits are further compressed by the impact of one-time and ongoing costs related to the coronavirus.”

About Ondot

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

