THE GARY SINISE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS NATIONAL CHAPTER PROGRAM WITH THE LAUNCH OF REGIONAL CHAPTER IN CENTRAL FLORIDA

First chapter of the Gary Sinise Foundation launches in Central Florida Saturday August 15, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, California, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor/humanitarian Gary Sinise and his Gary Sinise Foundation are announcing the introduction of its national chapter program with the first chapter launching in Central Florida this Saturday, August 15th.

In an effort to expand on its mission to support active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and their families, the Gary Sinise Foundation will soon have a presence in regions across the country, starting in Central Florida. This will be the first of subsequent chapters that will extend the reach of the Foundation’s work and ensure​​ our nation's heroes and their ​loved ones​ are met with the right resources and services.​ For more information on all of the Foundation’s programs, please visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

​The Gary Sinise Foundation selected Central Florida as its first chapter as it is home to the third-largest veteran population in the country, with more than 1.5 million retired service members. The counties of Central Florida have nearly 1 million veterans. Additionally, the Foundation has long had a presence in the region through its Snowball Express initiative, which takes the children and families of fallen military heroes on an annual trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando during the holidays.

“I am thrilled to announce the launch of Gary Sinise Foundation’s chapter program, which will extend the impact of the Foundation to local communities across the country,” said Founder and Chairman, Gary Sinise. “Serving, honoring, and raising the spirits of our nation’s defenders and their families is the very heartbeat of everything we do at GSF, and while I believe we can never do enough for them, we can always do a little more. With the launch of our first chapter, and with the support of our great team in Orlando, the Central Florida Chapter will expand this deep personal mission and call to action to ‘do a little more’ for our nation’s heroes.”

“Our success as the first chapter of the Gary Sinise Foundation starts with our roots in the Central Florida community, including our Board of Directors and Advisory Council – a team of community leaders, many of whom have distinguished military careers and understand firsthand the commitment to service and sacrifice made by our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Connors, Chapter President of the Central Florida Chapter of the Gary Sinise Foundation. “It truly takes a village and we couldn’t do this without the support of so many of our community members, including all of our local military, veterans, first responders, and their families. We are so grateful for all that you do to protect our community.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation’s Central Florida chapter will officially launch on August 15th, followed by the announcement of an upcoming virtual launch celebration.

Learn more: https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/central-florida/

To schedule an interview contact Marielle Gilbert: mgilbert@garysinisefoundation.org

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of actor Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. The Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Its programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. Learn more: www.garysinisefoundation.org

