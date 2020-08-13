More than 24,000 Open Jobs through Express as Labor Demand Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Immediate Openings in Several Industries

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As unemployment numbers continue to drop after historic highs earlier in the year, the latest data from Express Employment Professionals shows open positions in North America have returned to pre-pandemic levels.



The latest data reveals more than 24,000 jobs are ready to be filled through the international staffing company’s 833 franchise offices. Offices with the most opportunities include Champaign, Illinois (370), Grand Rapids, Michigan (291), Cookeville, Tennessee (229), Kankakee, Illinois (213) and Tacoma, Washington (207).

“Express is proud to have supplied essential businesses with workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to help companies get back on their feet during reopening,” Express CEO Bill Stoller said. “As HR experts, our experienced recruiters help save time and money during the hiring process so owners can focus on their business’ success.”

Interest in owning an Express franchise has also piqued this year with many prospective franchisees taking steps to realize their life-long dreams of business ownership.

“The staffing industry is the number one most researched franchise to own right now because of the recession-resilient nature of the business model,” said Vinny Provenzano, Express vice president of franchising. “Right now, it's a rewarding investment in rebuilding communities to bring hope through employment.”

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has 833 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa, and beginning in 2020 will expand to Australia and New Zealand. Since its inception, Express has put more than 8 million people to work worldwide.