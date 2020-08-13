Global Online Doctor Consultation Market Worth $ 16.0 billion by 2026 | CAGR: 26.6%

/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Online Doctor Consultation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period, to reach USD 16.0 billion by 2026.

Key Market Insights:

Global online doctor consultation market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2020

e-OPD segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of services & software from 2020 to 2026

Home consultation segment will register the fastest growth in the global online doctor consultation market in 2020

Teleradiology segment is the leading market segment in the global online doctor consultation market by application outlook

Browse 110 Market Data Tables and 135 Figures spread through 180 Pages on "Global Online Doctor Consultation Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-online-doctor-consultation-market-2172

Major players in the online doctor consultation market include: Sanitas, Teladoc Health, ZocDoc, Inc., American Well, Doctor On Demand, Ping an Good Doctor, Grand Rounds, Practo, MDLIVE Inc., HealthTap, MeMD, Guahao, Sata CommHealth, Babylon Health, MyTelemedicine, PlushCare, iCliniq, Dictum Health, SnapMD, Lybrate, eVaidya, Chunyu Yishenge, Virtuwell, Medifi Medtech Solutions USA Limited, and Doctoroo Australia Pty. Ltd. among others.

Services & Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Services e-OPD e-Pathology e-Radiology e-Counselling e-Health records e-Education Software



Mode of Consultation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Home consultation Audio consultation Video consultation Hospital consultation



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Telepyschiatric Teleradiology Telepathology Teledermatology Telecardiology



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) Private & government hospitals Independent consultants & clinics Home care setting Rehabilitation centre Other end users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Browse the report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-online-doctor-consultation-market-2172

Contact: Yash Jain

Email: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238