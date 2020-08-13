Lithography Metrology Equipment Market to Reach $681.4 Million by 2026, Says AMR

Surge in demand for miniaturized electronic devices, rise in trends toward Internet of Things (IoT) and developments in the realm of semiconductor industry fuel the growth of the global lithography metrology equipment market. By product, the chemical control equipment segment held the highest share in 2018. On the other hand, by geography, Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lithography metrology equipment market was estimated at $382.6 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $681.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

On the other hand, challenges associated with complex IC devices impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment in the manufacturing of wafer fabrication equipment and materials is projected to create several opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has mandated lock down across the world and thus, it has resulted in a sharp decline in the manufacturing of smart devices and miniaturized electronic gadgets. At the same time, there’s also been minimum investment in wafer fabrication technologies which, in turn, has affected the global lithography metrology equipment market badly.

Nevertheless, several government bodies are easing up on the current rules & protocols and the market is expected to retrieve its position soon.

The global lithography metrology equipment market is divided on the basis of technology, product, application, and region. By technology, the CD SEM segment accounted for around one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the OCD segment would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026.

By product, the chemical control equipment segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. The gas control equipment segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.1% till 2026.

By geography, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, generating nearly three-fourths of the global market. The same region is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the study period. The other regions studied in the research include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global lithography metrology equipment market report include ASML, Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, KLA-Corporation, Nanometrics, Mikon Metrology NV, NOVA, Canon Inc., and Tokyo Electron Limited. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

