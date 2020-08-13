Rogers for Business collaborates with Roambee to provide real-time asset monitoring

Enables Canadian businesses to digitally transform their supply chain and operations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers for Business and Roambee, an on-demand logistics visibility company, today announced a strategic collaboration to provide Canadian businesses with real-time monitoring for shipments and assets indoors, outdoors, and on the go. With COVID-19 continuing to have an impact on the shipment of goods across borders, Roambee’s solution allows businesses to have more visibility of their goods and assets and control over their supply chain. This collaboration enables businesses to take advantage of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, resulting in a smarter, more agile supply chain and connected operations.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chains across the globe, creating new challenges for many Canadian businesses,” says Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “Working with Roambee, Rogers for Business is giving businesses more control of their assets through real-time insights, to help them proactively address issues, whether it is with their shipment and condition of goods, or to better manage their assets by tracking usage and operational efficiency.”

“Roambee and Rogers are coming together to deliver an IoT solution that will enable enterprises to monitor their goods and assets in real time,” says Sanjay Sharma, Chief Executive Officer for Roambee. “Our partnership with Rogers will unlock even greater value by not only leveraging their connectivity infrastructure but also their enterprise ecosystem. Our solution will become the foundation for enterprises to gain control, become transparent and deliver customer experience at scale in real time.”

Roambee’s solution provides businesses with insights into their supply chain with the ability to track their goods in real-time, monitor cold chain requirements, detect security breaches, and enable the recovery of missing or stolen assets and goods. Businesses will also be able to monitor inventory levels to eliminate shortages and excess goods. With the current landscape of complex global supply chains and dispersed operations, Roambee gives businesses more control of their assets and simplifies the shipment of goods - all powered by Canada’s most trusted network, including our national LTE-M network.[1]

With this announcement, Rogers continues to meet the needs of Canadian businesses and municipalities and expand its portfolio of IoT solutions - from vehicles and operations to networks and civic engagement. By working with Rogers, customers benefit from their industry and network expertise, IoT connectivity management platforms, security offerings, and business grade support. To learn more about Rogers asset management solutions, visit rogers.com/asset.

[1] Based on total wireless subscribers.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About Roambee

Roambee is a logistics visibility solution and platform for the real-time monitoring of shipments and assets throughout the world, regardless of mode of transport. Roambee’s purpose-built, cloud-connected IoT sensors are embedded with shipments and assets at the desired level of granularity (container, pallet, package, equipment) and communicate directly to Roambee’s Honeycomb Platform using Rogers network. Using sensor data and other curated data streams, the Honeycomb Platform uses AI and RPA to provide real-time signals on location, ETA, and condition, enabling data-driven decisions and actions to significantly improve supply chain performance, compliance, and security. Roambee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA and has operations in eight additional countries – UK, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UAE, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia. To find out more about Roambee visit roambee.com