BairesDev was selected as one of Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies

This is the second consecutive year that the technology solutions company was chosen among the top 10% of elite businesses in America

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev is proud to announce that it was selected as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, among the top 10% of all participants in the 39th edition of the Inc. 5000 list . This result was achieved with a remarkable growth rate of 1069.5%.



The Inc. 5000 is a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation which has featured companies like Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and Zappos.com. For more than 40 years, this prestigious list has become the badge of business success. Today, the list is an acclaimed editorial award, a showcase of innovation and entrepreneurial leadership. For this selection, companies are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over the period 2016-2019, taking into consideration base year and recent year revenues.

Nacho De Marco, BairesDev’s CEO, stated, “We are extremely proud of this recognition as it speaks volumes about our long trajectory in the industry, our development as a company and our ongoing commitment to deliver unmatched results.”

BairesDev continues expanding while upholding its core mission of working with the Top 1% of IT Talent in the industry to deliver unparalleled end-to-end technology solutions. The company works with unique professionals of all backgrounds to build diverse teams that enrich its ability to grow and perform in line with the highest standards in the market.

For more than 10 years, BairesDev has relied on smart working methodologies by having globally distributed teams with thorough online collaboration capabilities, making remote working a cornerstone of its success. This strategy also allows BairesDev to source the most skilled professionals worldwide, no matter their location.

BairesDev stands in partnership with its clients like Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, supporting them closely along every step of their digital journeys.

The awards gala and conference will be held online in a week-long streaming event beginning on October 23. It will include special recognition to seminars with the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, education sessions, entertainment, and other activities.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1300 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

For more information, please visit www.bairesdev.com .

Contact:

press@bairesdev.com