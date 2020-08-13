FreeSalesLeads.us Launches Free Service to Provide Businesses with Free Lead Generation

FreeSalesLeads.us has launched a free service to provide free sales leads to help businesses despite the struggles.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreeSalesLeads.us has launched a free service to provide free sales leads to help sales professionals, business owners, and marketers reach their goals despite the struggles the COVID-19 pandemic has brought.Businesses can now get free sales leads daily, matching their search to those they want to target most. As we saw businesses losing sales and having a tough time generating revenue, we wanted to offer them something that would help get them back on their feet.By signing up for this free service users get access to over 14 million businesses, 160 million households and 100 million homeowners. Filtering their search down even more users will get the best prospects for their businesses at no cost to them.It’s very easy to sign up and no credit card is required."We wanted to help other businesses stay on top during this whole pandemic. By offering them a free lead generation service we can help them push through and possibly even gain loyal customers," said Robert Smith, CTO.To get free sales leads visit FreeSalesLeads.us.About FreeSalesLeads.usFressalesLeads.us is the leading provider of free sales leads to salespeople and small business owners. In these difficult times when businesses are losing revenue and trying to stay afloat, FreeSalesLeads.us is providing a solution to help them to find new customers and grow their sales. They have access to business and consumer databases and can filter their results to find the right prospects. The service is absolutely free, no credit card is required.