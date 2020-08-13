Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,713 in the last 365 days.

Open Lending Signs A+ Federal Credit Union to Lenders Protection™ Program

A+ Federal Credit Union of Texas signs with Open Lending.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. They announced today that A+ Federal Credit Union, a $1.9 billion institution based in Austin, TX, has signed with Open Lending to implement their Lenders Protection™ program.

“At A+FCU, we strive every day to make a positive financial impact on our members’ lives,” said John Demmler, A+FCU Chief Lending Officer. “Through our new partnership with Open Lending, we can offer our members an alternative to high-interest rate car loans. It’s one more way that we are helping our members and building stronger communities.”

Open Lending’s flagship product, Lenders Protection™, is a unique auto lending enablement platform. It utilizes proprietary data and advanced decisioning analytics to provide lenders with a powerful way to increase near and non-prime auto loan volumes, without adding significant risk to their auto loan portfolio. Lenders Protection™ allows auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs and set a target ROA for their insured portfolio. The result is a profitable auto loan portfolio with carefully managed pricing and risk characteristics.

Chief Revenue Officer of Open Lending, Matt Roe, said, “We know that the Lenders Protection™ program will support A+ Federal Credit Union in their mission to be financial advocates for their members. Our program will allow them to strengthen their relationships by serving more members, without adding significant risk to their auto loan portfolio.”

About Open Lendin
Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

About A+ Federal Credit Union
A+ Federal Credit Union was founded in 1949 by 50 Austin, Texas teachers. Over seventy years later, A+FCU has over 168,000 members throughout the community, over $1.9 billion in assets, over 460 employees, and 22 branches. A+FCU continues to have close relationships with local schools and provides free financial education curricula for educators, engaging financial education presentations for students, real-life money management simulations for youth, high school branch locations, and unique financial products designed for teachers.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending
Investors
openlending@icrinc.com

Source: Open Lending

You just read:

Open Lending Signs A+ Federal Credit Union to Lenders Protection™ Program

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.