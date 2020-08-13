Emerald Bioscience Appoints Biotech Veteran Dr. Margaret Dalesandro to Board of Directors

Renewed team and capital focused on advancing lead compound for glaucoma into clinical development

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: EMBI) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of proprietary first-in-class molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation, today announced the appointment of Margaret R. Dalesandro, Ph.D., to the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Dalesandro brings more than 25 years of drug development experience in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics companies.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Dalesandro join our Board of Directors as we believe her strong biopharma drug development experience will be invaluable as we advance the development of our lead ocular program,” said Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Emerald Bioscience. “Drawing on her years of experience in the biopharma industry, we believe Dr. Dalesandro will provide new insights to our technology and business priorities as we continue to advance our clinical portfolio and achieve future growth objectives.”

"Emerald has established a unique and innovative technology approach which could address a wide-range of indications," said Dr. Dalesandro. "I am honored to join Emerald’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the Company's advancement of its promising product candidates through clinical development."

Dr. Dalesandro previously served as Business Director of Corning Integrative Pharmacology. Prior to that, as Vice President of Business Development and Portfolio Management at ImClone Systems Inc., she led the building of comprehensive development plans (from toxicology to market) for the use of Ramucirumab (a fully human VEGFR2 antibody) in age-related macular degeneration, and subsequently led negotiations to out-license a Ramicirumab Fab fragment to a major pharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic drug indications. At ImClone Systems she led the management of comprehensive development plans for Erbitux (Cetuximab) and made significant contributions to the $6.5 billion-dollar sale of the company to Eli Lilly in 2008.

Previous to ImClone, Dr. Dalesandro served as an Executive Director at GlaxoSmithKline, managing cardiovascular, urology, and oncology drug product commercialization. Before GSK, Dr. Dalesandro was a senior consultant at Cambridge Pharma Consultancy. Earlier in her career, she was Director of Immunobiology and Diagnostic Research at Centocor and Assistant Director of Immunobiology. Dr. Dalesandro holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Biochemistry from Bryn Mawr College and an A.B. in Biology and Chemistry from Rosemont College, where she graduated summa cum laude.

Currently, Dr. Dalesandro is the President of Brecon Pharma Consulting, a full-service pharmaceutical and biotech consultancy focused on identifying and obtaining critical information early in product development. With Brecon she has completed technical and commercial due diligence for biotechnology companies interested in in-licensing molecules for ocular indications.

About Emerald Bioscience, Inc.

Emerald Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary first-in-class molecules with strong clinical and commercial differentiation of therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. With cannaproprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, the Company is developing novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs while limiting potential adverse events. The Company’s science team is experienced in the translation of pioneering research into promising therapeutics with the potential for deep pharmacoeconomic benefits. The Company’s aim is to clinically develop multiple proprietary biosynthetic compounds alone or in combination with corporate partners. For more information, visit www.emeraldbio.life

CONTACT

Karam Takhar

Email: ir@emeraldbio.life

Phone: +1-949-336-3437

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, relocation of corporate headquarters, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.